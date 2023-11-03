Buses leave from Chicago area for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Buses from Chicago area head to D.C. for pro-Palestinian demonstration

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Thousands from all over the country are heading to Washington, D.C., for what is expected to be the largest demonstration since the start of the Israel-Hamas War – including dozens who boarded buses Friday night in Chicago.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar caught up Friday night with a large group from our area making the trip.

In Bridgeview, two busloads of Palestinian supporters boarded for the roughly 12-hour drive to D.C. They carried flags and signs, and planned to use the power of their collective voices.

"We have rights to be free. We have rights to have our own country," said Mustafa Zayed, who is attending the march. "Otherwise, there will be no peace whatsoever."

In downtown Chicago, another two buses also left for our nation's capital – for what is expected to be the largest U.S. Palestinian solidarity march on Saturday.

"We are not going to sit silently and allow for them to take part in supporting Israel with this war," said Ghada Morrar.

A number of people aboard the busses headed to D.C. told De Mar they are hoping to get across that they are demanding a ceasefire, and an end to the United States supporting the Israeli government.

"We're frustrated because our tax dollars are being used to fund this genocide," said Husam Marajda.

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel. At least 1,400 people, according to the Israeli government, brutally murdered – and about 240 hostages were taken.

The United States and President Joe Biden have fully supported Israel and its right to defend itself.

So far, more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry.

This week, President Biden called for a humanitarian pause, but not a cease fire.

"For me, this is another chapter in what it means to be Palestinian," said Morrar.

"We are Gaza. Gaza is us," said Zayed. "We are all Palestinians."