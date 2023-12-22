Bus carrying more migrants from Texas arrive unannounced in Chicago

More migrants arrive from Texas unannounced in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More migrants have arrived in Chicago.

Our nonstop news crew came across an arriving bus as they were reporting on the migrant crisis at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management Friday morning.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, migrants were seen arriving at the OEMC on foot. It's important to note it is an industrial area in the West Loop on Des Plaines and Polk right off the highway.

Migrants said they just arrived from Texas. They were on a bus for three days and say they hardly made any stops, and were given barely any food. They were dropped off at the Greyhound station in West Loop without being given any information. One person was told they could go to the OEMC for help and the rest followed.

They were given blankets and some essentials from staff before being taken away on the yellow buses. Two buses carrying migrants have left so far with another one on standby. OEMC staff have tables set up in preparation for more arrivals.

Just recently, the city of Chicago issued 96 citations and impounded at least one bus. Just this month the City Council approved tougher penalties some fines of up to $3,000 if buses fail to notify the city within a certain time and drop off in undesignated locations.

One migrant describes what it was like traveling from Texas to Chicago.

"Logistics were really bad. We spent 13 hours at a stop somewhere, no food, nothing to do no information, and like I said they left us there without knowing what to do," said Raphael Miranda.

Staff at the OEMC did not say exactly where they were sending the migrants.

Right now, it's unclear how many asylum seekers have arrived Friday morning.