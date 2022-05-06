Bus driver has yet to receive promised bonus from CPS for good attendance

Bus driver has yet to receive promised bonus

Bus driver has yet to receive promised bonus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a story we brought to you -- Only on 2.

A bus driver tells us another payday has passed without the big bonus promised by Chicago Public Schools.

CPS offered drivers $1,000 per quarter for good attendance this year to help ease the driver shortage.

But driver Robert Casey tells us he has not received the money earned back in January.

Casey's employer, Illinois Central School Bus, is blaming CPS.

The district blames the bus company for payroll problems.