Bus driver facing DUI charges after hitting pedicab outside Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing a bus into a pedicab and two parked cars early Sunday outside Wrigley Field.

Police said, around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, 40-year-old Bryan Rollins, of Berkeley, California, was driving in the 3600 block of North Clark Street, when he hit a pedicab in the street, crashed into two parked sedans, and fled the scene.

Rollins was later arrested, and charged with two misdemeanor counts driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was issued traffic tickets for driving without insurance, failure to carry or display a driver's license, failure to report an accident, and a lane violation.

The pedicab driver shared video with CBS 2, showing a short converted school bus slamming into her pedicab and driving off, as several bystanders chased after the bus.

Her sister has set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds to pay for her medical bills and repairs for the pedicab.