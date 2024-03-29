13 hospitalized after van hits CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a van hit a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood.

CTA officials confirmed a #4/Cottage Grove bus was headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue around 10:05 a.m., when it was hit by a van headed west on 79th Street.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said 13 people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Two adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. One adult was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Two adults were taken to Christ in fair condition. Two adults were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition. Two adults were taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition. One child was taken to Comer Children's hospital in good condition. Three adults were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Fire Department officials said the person driving the van fled the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.