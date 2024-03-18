Police warn of string of arsons in alleys on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were warning people who live in the Burnside neighborhood to keep an eye out for an arsonist who has been torching items in two different alleys since last summer.

Police said the suspect has set at least five fires since June. The arsonist has set fire to items such as fences, garages, and trash cans.

Incident times and locations:

9100 Block of S. Woodlawn Ave., June 20, 2023, at 4:43 P.M.

9100 Block of S. Woodlawn Ave., July 8, 2023, at 6:20 P.M.

9100 Block of S. Woodlawn Ave., Sept. 1, 2023, at 1:50 P.M.

9100 Block of S. Avalon Ave., Oct. 30, 2023, at 10:54 A.M.

9100 Block of S. Avalon Ave., March 2, 2024, at 5:00 P.M.

Anyone who might have relevant surveillance video, or other information regarding the arsons, is asked to call the Chicago Police Arson Section at 312-746-7618.