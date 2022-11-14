'Burke Buddies' at Notre Dame College Prep encourages acceptance, builds friendships beyond the classroom

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A program designed to encourage acceptance among students at one local high school has been going strong for 12 years.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe took us inside Notre Dame College Prep in Niles.

Strong friendships can take years to build, but for Will Regan and Jonathan Takyi their bond happened fast. It came so naturally, they sometimes hold hands.

"I like it when he helps me with getting my fries," Regan said.

But, their friendship isn't exactly one of a kind.

There are many others like this here at Notre Dame College Prep, an all boys Catholic high school.

Meet senior Michael Heneghan and Will Meyer. Meyer has down syndrome and Heneghan has autism.

"Mike is probably one of my closest buddies because we've been playing football with each other for three years," Meyer said.

"I'd say our chemistry is really great with each other," Heneghan said. "We all love each other and it's just awesome to be around these boys."

They are both part of the Burke Scholars program.

The program ensures students with cognitive or learning disabilities at the school are not just included, but are welcomed and accepted in various capacities by their peers.

Heneghan is part of the football team.

"I think it really fits one of our core values really well, inclusive diversity and god says to welcome the children," Leandra juarez, director of the Burke Scholar program, said. "The buddies are not told, you have to be this person's friend and you have to nice to them and you have to help them with this. It happens naturally."

Juraez is one of two teachers in the program.

A big focus of hers is ensuring students, like Heneghan and Meyer, develop the life skills that will help them when they graduate. Skills like bringing the right amount of cash to the grocery store.

It's also about building character within the entire student body. Showing them it's possible to have strong connections and friendships that transcend our differences.

In addition to spending time at school, members of the Burke Scholars program are also part of an after school club that encourages activities outside the classroom.

That club is called Burke Buddies.