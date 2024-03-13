Thieves attempt to burglarize pharmacy while driving stolen car in Chicago suburb

Thieves break into Walgreens pharmacy in Glencoe

Thieves break into Walgreens pharmacy in Glencoe

Thieves break into Walgreens pharmacy in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people driving in a stolen car broke into a pharmacy Wednesday morning in Glencoe.

Police say the suspects smashed the front window of the Walgreens located at 353 Park Ave.

Around 5:21 a.m., officers were alerted to a license plate reader hit for a stolen blue Dodge Durango entering the area. While patrolling, officers located two males committing the burglary.

The suspects were inside the store for about 40 seconds and ran from the scene when officers arrived, according to police.

The suspects entered the stolen Durango and fled at a high rate of speed from officers last seen heading southbound on the Edens Expressway.

No items were reported stolen.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.