Police investigating burglary at Burger King in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a burglary at a fast-food restaurant in McKinley Park early Friday morning.

The incident happened at Burger King, located in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police say two unknown men forced their way into the business and took an unknown amount of money from inside.

The burglars fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Police were unable to provide any descriptions of the burglars.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.