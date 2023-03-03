Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating burglary at Burger King in McKinley Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigate burglary at McKinley Park Burger King
Police investigate burglary at McKinley Park Burger King 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a burglary at a fast-food restaurant in McKinley Park early Friday morning.

The incident happened at Burger King, located in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police say two unknown men forced their way into the business and took an unknown amount of money from inside.

The burglars fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Police were unable to provide any descriptions of the burglars.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 7:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.