Burglars target businesses in Chicago's Lakeview, Lincoln Park areas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Friday were investigating two burglaries targeting businesses in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

At 1:54 a.m., police were called to Nori Sushi Chicago, at 954 W. Diversey Pkwy. right off Sheffield Avenue.

A window had been smashed, and two burglars entered. It was not clear what was taken, police said.

At 2:08 a.m., two men broke the front glass window of an unspecified business – this one in the 2000 block of North Clybourn Avenue, just north of the diagonal street's intersection with Racine Avenue and Cortland Street.

The thieves took a cash register box from the Clybourn Avenue business, and fled in an unknown direction in a beige or light gray vehicle, police said.

Police have not said whether the burglaries are connected.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.