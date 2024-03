Burglars take safe containing money from S.K.Y. restaurant in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two thieves burglarized a restaurant in the Pilsen neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to the burglary just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 18th Street.

Someone from the restaurant said the unknown offenders took a safe containing money and fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.