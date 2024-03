Chicago store hit by burglars who took money, cellphones

Chicago store hit by burglars who took money, cellphones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pair of burglars are caught on camera ransacking a store in Pilsen.

The owners of Pilsen Cellular wanted to get this surveillance video out to help track them down.

They tell CBS 2 that around $1,000 in cash and numerous cell phones were stolen.

They broke the front window, reached inside, and opened the business door in the 1600 block of West Cermak.