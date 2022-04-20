Burglars hit Public Storage facility in Rolling Meadows, and now customers feel they've been left high and dry

Customers feel they were left high and dry after burglary at Rolling Meadows Public Storage

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (CBS) -- Several storage units were broken into, and thousands of dollars worth of people's personal effects were stolen during a recent heist at a Public Storage facility in Rolling Meadows.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, some of the victims now say they feel locked out by the company.

The locks are cut off, the boxes are tossed, and there are large holes in the drywall at Nikola Milosavljevic's Rolling Meadows storage unit – which was left in complete disarray.

"Over $45,000 worth of stuff," Milosavljevic said. "They hit the jackpot, basically. They looked - once they saw our stuff, they thought, 'Jackpot!'"

Milosavljevic had kept a combination of inventory for his online business and his family's belongings inside the Public Storage facility.

"Public storage management hasn't seemed to want to do anything about it," he said. "I felt anger. I felt anger towards Public Storage."

Surveillance images from the end of February show a black truck pull up to the storage unit on Lois Drive. Rolling Meadows police said the license plates were strategically removed.

Thera are reports of at least six storage units that were broken into in the same night.

We also spoke with Matthew Edwards, who said friend, Dave – a construction worker – was also a victim in the same burglary at the Rolling Meadows Public Storage facility.

Edwards shared an email from the company notifying Dave that his unit was unlocked – but there is no mention of a break-in.

"His place was ransacked," Edwards said. "He had $10,000, $15,000 worth of tools, electronics, TV, computer - all sorts of stuff, just gone."

We wanted to know what Public Storage had to say. A representative at the Rolling Meadows facility said, "All media inquiries need to go to the chief legal officer," and instead of answers, we were given the company's corporate number.

"They haven't even apologized to us," Milosavljevic said. "It's almost like they are ignoring the whole situation."

We made several attempts to reach Public Storage and did not hear back in response to our inquiry.