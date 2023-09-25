Watch CBS News
Burglars hit at least three restaurants along Chicago thoroughfare

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Monday were searching for burglars who targeted several restaurants along Lincoln Avenue.

It started at Left Coast Food + Juice, at 2878 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview, at 1:50 a.m. Police said four men used a rock to smash through the front-door glass, and took cash from the register drawer.

They fled in a black Kia sedan.

About 15 minutes later, the same thing happened at the Cilantro Taco Grill, at 2256 N. Orchard St. at the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Belden avenues in Lincoln Park. This time, the group took a safe.

Police said someone also broke the front door of the Daily Bar and Grill, a good deal farther north at 4560 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square. Police did not say if anything was stolen in that case.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area 3 detectives are investigating.

