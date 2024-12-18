Burglars hit 2 businesses on Clark Street on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Wednesday were investigating two burglaries that happened about six and a half miles apart on Clark Street—one in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the other in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, a window was shattered at the Turkish restaurant Döner 97, at 2435 N. Clark St. right off Arlington Place. CBS News Chicago's crew spotted a point-of-sale machine ripped off the counter and lying on a floor mat.

Police did not say if anything was stolen, but they did say no one was in custody late Wednesday.

About two hours later, a second burglary happened at the Walgreens at 7410 N. Clark St., near Rogers and Jarvis avenues.

Investigators said four men crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the drugstore. The burglars stole some merchandise and a cash register, and took off in a gray sport-utility vehicle.

No one has been arrested in the Rogers Park case either.

Police have not said if the two burglaries are connected.