CPD warning residents of burglaries in North Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after three burglaries in the North Park neighborhood last month.

The burglaries happened between Jan. 17 and 31 during the afternoon hours.

Police say the suspects forced their way into each residence and took Jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 5600 block of North Central Park Ave. on January 17th at 5 p.m.

· 5700 block of North Bernard St. on January 25th at 3:37 p.m.

· 5800 block of North Spaulding Ave. on January 31st at 5:15 p.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but say the suspects were three African American men, one of whom was heavyset.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.