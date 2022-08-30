Burglar twice targets Austin restaurant by taking money via drive-thru window

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of a burglar who has twice targeted a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood in the past month.

The lone offender would get into the restaurant, in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, by entering the drive-thru window and taking the drawers from the cash registers, police said. The first incident took place around 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the second occurred around 1:55 p.m. last Sunday.

In both cases, proceeds were found outside, near the drive-thru.

Police described the suspect as wearing a dark baseball hat, possibly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a black facemask, a dark-colored jacket, white and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Consider installing an alarm system.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Note any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Do not touch anything or clean up until police arrive.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.