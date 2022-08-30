Burglar twice targets Austin restaurant by taking money via drive-thru window
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of a burglar who has twice targeted a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood in the past month.
The lone offender would get into the restaurant, in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, by entering the drive-thru window and taking the drawers from the cash registers, police said. The first incident took place around 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the second occurred around 1:55 p.m. last Sunday.
In both cases, proceeds were found outside, near the drive-thru.
Police described the suspect as wearing a dark baseball hat, possibly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a black facemask, a dark-colored jacket, white and black gym shoes.
What you can do:
- Consider installing an alarm system.
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- Note any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
- Do not touch anything or clean up until police arrive.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.
