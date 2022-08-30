Watch CBS News
Burglar twice targets Austin restaurant by taking money via drive-thru window

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of a burglar who has twice targeted a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood in the past month.

The lone offender would get into the restaurant, in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, by entering the drive-thru window and taking the drawers from the cash registers, police said. The first incident took place around 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 and the second occurred around 1:55 p.m. last Sunday.

In both cases, proceeds were found outside, near the drive-thru.

Police described the suspect as wearing a dark baseball hat, possibly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a black facemask, a dark-colored jacket, white and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

  • Consider installing an alarm system.
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
  • Note any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
  • Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
  • Do not touch anything or clean up until police arrive.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 4:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

