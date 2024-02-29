Burglar steals thousands from Chicago South Side nail salon

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglar stole thousands from a business in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Colour Nails Spa at 8300 South Holland Road.

The owner of the business said the lone burglar gained entry into the business by breaking the glass on the rear door on the 83rd Street side of the building.

They said $4,000 was taken from a safe, and the offender was wearing a hoodie, mask, and gloves.

No arrests were made. Area 2 detectives were investigating.