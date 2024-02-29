Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglar steals thousands from Chicago South Side nail salon

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglar stole thousands from a business in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Colour Nails Spa at 8300 South Holland Road.

The owner of the business said the lone burglar gained entry into the business by breaking the glass on the rear door on the 83rd Street side of the building.

They said $4,000 was taken from a safe, and the offender was wearing a hoodie, mask, and gloves.

No arrests were made. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 7:11 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.