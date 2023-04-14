Search on for burglar who smashed into Palatine Township 7-Eleven

PALATINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's police want to know who smashed their way into a 7-Eleven in unincorporated Palatine Township.

The burglary happened early Wednesday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Algonquin Road.

The burglar was wearing dark clothing, a face mask, and earphones, and was carrying a shoulder bag. He may also have an injured hand, police said.

Anyone with information should call Cook County Sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896.