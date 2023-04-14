Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for burglar who smashed into Palatine Township 7-Eleven

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's police search for Palatine Township 7-Eleven burglar
Cook County Sheriff's police search for Palatine Township 7-Eleven burglar 00:18

PALATINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's police want to know who smashed their way into a 7-Eleven in unincorporated Palatine Township.

The burglary happened early Wednesday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East Algonquin Road.

The burglar was wearing dark clothing, a face mask, and earphones, and was carrying a shoulder bag. He may also have an injured hand, police said.

Anyone with information should call Cook County Sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 11:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.