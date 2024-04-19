Burglar breaks through ceiling of North Side Chicago bakery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows a man breaking through the ceiling of an Uptown bakery early Friday morning.

Klein's Bakery & Café, located at 4155 N. Broadway on the ground floor of the Times Square Apartments building, posted the video on its Instagram page. The burglar got in through a ceiling panel door.

At 2:41 a.m., officers were called to the scene by a 36-year-old woman from the business, who said she discovered a hole in the ceiling and property missing.

Police said the thief took property from the bakery and then left through the front door. He fled south on Broadway.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Friday night. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.