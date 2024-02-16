Burglar breaks in, steals money from taco restaurant on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A taco restaurant was burglarized on the city's Near West Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said the burglary happened around 2:14 a.m. at the Su Taqueria Del Taco in the 1600 block of West Ogden Avenue.

They said an unknown man used a crowbar to shatter the glass door of the restaurant before entering and took money from the register before leaving the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.