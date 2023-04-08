12th annual Bunny Rock races, Easter egg hunt happening in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab some 'bunny' who loves you and head out to Grant Park.

The 12th annual Bunny Rock 5K and 10K is taking place this morning at Arvey Field.

Registration is still open. Tickets start at $60 and begin at 9 a.m.

After the run is over, the Easter Bunny is making an early stop.

Children ages two through 10 are invited to get their baskets and take part in one of Chicago's largest Easter egg hunts - with more than 5,000 candy-filled eggs up for grabs.

That egg hunt is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $30.