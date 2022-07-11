Bulls' Zach LaVine says he never considered other teams when free agency opened

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some good news for the Bulls and Zach LaVine – he says his knee is feeling better.

And that is not the only thing that's healthy these days. LaVine's bank account is feeling robust after signing a five-year, $215 million contract extension.

LaVine is so committed to staying put with the Bulls that he didn't even meet with any other teams when free agency opened.

"I went into the season with an open mind, and you know, I laid out my goals, you know, that I always have. Once I was able to meet with (General Manager Marc Eversley and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas), they came to me with everything that I wanted, there was no other reason for me to, you know, go outside and look at any other teams. I think that would have been, for me, disrespectful for me on my end, because they gave me everything I asked for, and everything on the table that I looked at – and Chicago has all the pros," LaVine said. "I did my due diligence on my own time as well, and looked at things, and made a decision for me and my family. My heart is in Chicago."

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight All-Star team last year. It ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.