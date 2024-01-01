Watch CBS News
Bulls' Zach LaVine goes through contact practice for first time since injury

By Jori Parys, Sam Quinn

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Zach LaVine is another step closer to returning to the Bulls.

The All-Star guard was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the G League to go through a contact practice for the first time since being sidelined with a right foot injury.

The Bulls have been playing well in LaVine's absence - going 10-5 since late November.

Back in early December, the Bulls were reportedly looking into trades for LaVine – and the injury was not helpful to that cause. LaVine is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million max contract that will likely scare some teams off in this new, second-apron world the league's highest-spending organizations are about to enter.

On Tuesday, the Bulls open a two-game road trip as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 5:58 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

