Chicago Bulls F Patrick Williams will undergo foot surgery, miss rest of season

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls announced forward Patrick Williams will need surgery on his injured left foot, meaning he will be out for the rest of the season.

Williams has not played since Jan. 25 due to the initial bone edema in his foot.

He recently had routine imaging that showed the "progression of his foot stress reaction," the team said on social media.

It's a big blow for the team that's looking to make the playoffs down the stretch of an up-and-down season.

Guard Zach LaVine, who was the subject of trade rumors ahead of this month's trade deadline, has also been hampered by injuries and missed time this season.

As of Friday, the Bulls (26-30) were sitting at ninth in the Eastern Conference, which would allow the team to participate in the Play-In Tournament.