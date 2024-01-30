Bulls' Patrick Williams likely to miss at least 2 more weeks with foot injury
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss at least two more weeks with an injured left foot.
Williams' foot issue prevented him from playing Sunday in a 104-96 victory at Portland. The Bulls announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-7 forward has acute bone edema and will get reassessed in about two weeks.
Williams, 22, is averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 27.3 minutes this season.
