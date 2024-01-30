Watch CBS News
Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams likely to miss at least 2 more weeks with foot injury

By The Associated Press

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss at least two more weeks with an injured left foot.

Williams' foot issue prevented him from playing Sunday in a 104-96 victory at Portland. The Bulls announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-7 forward has acute bone edema and will get reassessed in about two weeks.

Williams, 22, is averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 27.3 minutes this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

First published on January 30, 2024 / 3:02 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.