Bulls waive veteran guard Goran Dragic

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls waived veteran guard Goran Dragic on Tuesday, the team announced.

Dragic appeared in 51 games for the Bulls this season and averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. But he missed the last four games due to left knee soreness.

The move comes a week after the Bulls signed guard Patrick Beverley, who has featured prominently in the team's lineup.

Dragic originally signed with the Bulls last August. He's played for five other NBA teams since he first entered the league in 2008.