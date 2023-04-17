As he enters free agency, Nikola Vucevic says he'd 'like to stay' with Bulls

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls have plenty of decisions to make their offseason, including whether to bring back center Nikola Vucevic, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Vucevic averaged a double-double with 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per game in his second full season as a Bull.

The 32-year-old made it clear where he'd prefer to play next season.

"For me obviously, the Bulls will have priority," Vucevic said. "I would like to stay here, but that's on the front office to decide and work with my agent on the contract part and also I'll talk to them about their vision and plans and things like that. But that's as much as I can say. Obviously I'll be a free agent, so I'll see what else is out there."

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas said of Vucevic, "He's a double-double machine. He's a top-three player in double-doubles this year. So he's a huge part of this team who we hope to retain."