Chicago Bulls make no moves ahead of NBA trade deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No news wasn't really good news for the Chicago Bulls at the NBA trade deadline.

They ended up standing pat despite clear struggles from their core this season as the team sits two games under .500 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

There were reports that the Bulls were in discussions with the New York Knicks about a possible blockbuster deal centered around guard Zach Lavine, but it sounds like that was never all that close, and in the end, the team made no moves at all.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnivosas made it clear the Bulls were active, trying to add talent at the deadline, but just couldn't find a match.

"There were so many buyers, right?" he said. "There were a lot of teams that didn't wanted to take a step back, including us. So we tried to improve our team, but at what cost? And that price was not OK with us. I think the next stage for us now that we passed the trade deadline is to evaluate this group the next 28 games. Mediocrity and average is not OK with us."