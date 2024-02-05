For Chicago Bulls veterans, midseason trades, injuries just part of the business

CHICAGO (CBS) – The NBA trade deadline is just days away.

Several members of the Chicago Bulls have had the experience of being traded, including center Nikola Vucevic.

While Lonzo Ball made an appearance on the court at the Advocate Center this week, the Bulls knew he would be out the entire season going into it. Now, the team will have to get used to life without Zach LaVine again as he prepares to have season-ending foot surgery this week.

"It's not going to be just one guy. It's going to be different guys stepping up and taking on his role and helping us figure it out," said center Nikola Vucevic. "We have a lot of young guys that it would be a great opportunity for them to get minutes and play and compete. We try to figure it out within the group that we have. Going outside for answers not always the right way to do it."

Joining a team midseason is something Vucevic is very familiar with. He was traded to the Bulls by the Orlando Magic at the 2021 deadline.

"It was difficult for me to deal with that. I can't lie, and it also was just because of my family," he said. "My wife had an established life there. My kids were very little at that time, but they were going to a certain preschool and you move completely. It's a big change. It's not easy to do that midseason, and I don't wish that upon anybody."

While fans and observers might wonder how active the Bulls will be before Thursday, Vucevic said the trade deadline is not something that has come up among the team. In his 13th season in the league, Vucevic knows all too well that it's just a part of the business.