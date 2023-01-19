Bulls take in Paris before taking on Pistons Thursday

PARIS (CBS) -- The Bulls are playing in Paris Thursday, and they took in all the sights of La Ville–Lumière beforehand.

They all posed in front of the Eiffel Tower – but mostly, they're focusing on winning their game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena.

From Chicago to Paris ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XOYHDiOBni — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

"I love history, so looking around seeing the buildings – obviously, the Eiffel Tower; seeing all, you know, the history; architecture – it's beautiful. I love wine. There's no better place to be, obviously, with Burgundy or Bordeaux around. So I'm having a great time," said Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine. "Now it's time to go win a basketball game. I want to see what the energy of the crowd is like, because, you know, I haven't played in Paris before. So, you know, seeing the fan base out here – it's a little extra; a little added extra energy to it. You know, you're playing in front of people that might not have seen an NBA game before. So it's fun."

“Now it’s time to go win a basketball game.” pic.twitter.com/PV9Es1698f — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

The Bulls will get their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, back in the lineup just in time to play on the in international stage. DeRozan has missed the last three games with a right quad strain.

DeRozan was seen on video practicing in Paris.

Meanwhile, former Bull Joakin Noah, Alex Caruso, and others shared their hoops expertise – and gave a lift to next generation of hoopers through the NBA Cares program.

The Bulls-Pistons game in Paris tips off at 2 p.m. Central time Thursday.