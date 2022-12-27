Bulls reassess after losing to last-place Houston Rockets

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a dichotomy that would have Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde and anyone else shaking their heads.

The Chicago Bulls (14-19) won three straight for the first time all season before losing on Monday to a last-place Houston Rockets team that had lost five games in a row.

The Bulls were back at practice and on their humpty dumpty, trying to put the pieces back together after getting dropped by 15 and giving up 133 points.

There are lapses and then there's fighting back from 18 points down, only to give up the lead and game on a 17-1 run.

Just when they were looking better, the Bulls gave up their second-biggest point total of the season.

"We just didn't have the focus and energy needed to play," said center Nikola Vucevic. "So it wasn't like they put in a gameplan and it didn't work out … we just didn't do the things we needed to do."

Head coach Billy Donovan said, "I don't think it's ever about who you're playing. You know you're going to have a gameplan of what you need to do, but we've got to play to an identity, to a style, to a standard and we have done it. It's not consistent enough and we got to be better there."

Up next, the Bulls will host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) at the United Center on Wednesday night.