Bulls eye spot in NBA Play-In Tournament as postseason approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls made a big pickup in point guard Pat Beverly and so far, so good.

Now it's a sprint to see if the team can make the postseason.

Thank goodness for the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Despite underachieving all season, the Bulls have a better chance than ever to keep playing beyond the regular season.

The math is simple: with six playoff spots and four more play-in spots, just don't be one of the worst five teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls has been one of the best teams since acquiring Beverly, a hometown kid. The team is 2-0 since the pick-up, winning by an average of 32 points and holding each of their two opponents under 90 points. It's the first time the Bulls have held back-to-back opponents under 90 points in six seasons.

These Bulls are aware of where they are in the standings.

"I think you talk about it," said head coach Billy Donovan. "Like, we'll talk about the standings in general in terms of where we're at and the opportunity that's in front of us and what we've got to focus and concentrate on these last 20, 21 games of the season. You're certainly doing that, but it really doesn't make a difference if you lose to a team that's way below you ... You got play the way we need to play."

The Bulls next tip off against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.