Bulls still in contention for Play-In Tournament spot with 15 games left

By Marshall Harris

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are still in contention for a postseason spot with 15 games left in the regular season.

The team is holding onto the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference by a half game.

On Wednesday, the Bulls will be well-rested when they host the surging Sacramento Kings.

Since picking up guard Pat Beverley, the Bulls are 5-3. So, is it a coincidence that Zach Lavine is scoring 31 points a game on 58% shooting in that stretch?

"I think it's good for all of us," Lavine said. "I was already trending in that direction before Pat got here. Pat is a veteran point guard, knows how to run the offense, understands situations and brings the best out of people, not just me. I think that's one of his biggest attributes and we're very thankful to have him.

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 4:44 PM

