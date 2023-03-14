Bulls still in contention for Play-In Tournament spot with 15 games left

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are still in contention for a postseason spot with 15 games left in the regular season.

The team is holding onto the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference by a half game.

On Wednesday, the Bulls will be well-rested when they host the surging Sacramento Kings.

Since picking up guard Pat Beverley, the Bulls are 5-3. So, is it a coincidence that Zach Lavine is scoring 31 points a game on 58% shooting in that stretch?

"I think it's good for all of us," Lavine said. "I was already trending in that direction before Pat got here. Pat is a veteran point guard, knows how to run the offense, understands situations and brings the best out of people, not just me. I think that's one of his biggest attributes and we're very thankful to have him.