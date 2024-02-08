After making no trades before deadline, Bulls exec says current roster has "best chance to compete"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday, and the Chicago Bulls were just fine standing pat while other teams made moves.

Despite the Bulls being three games under .500 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, Arturas Karnisovas, the team's executive vice president, explained why he felt good with the players currently on the roster.

"I think the shakeup doesn't guarantee you success, right?" Karnisovas, said, adding, "I think this group gives you the best chance to compete, although it doesn't guarantee success. We're a competitive bunch."

He pointed to how the team has been competitive after going 20-12 since its 4-15 start to the season. He also envisions the Bulls making it to the playoffs and is resolute that now is not the time to rebuild.

"I think the most positive thing for me is that where we didn't see last year is that our young players are developing and they've taken a step forward," he said.