Bulls set to begin training camp, preseason with same core in place

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls were back in Chicago, at least for media day on Monday.

Then, they'll be off to Belmont University in Nashville for five days of training camp before they begin the preseason in Milwaukee on Sunday.

CBS 2's Jori Parys had the latest on a team that, for better or worse, looks a lot like the one that they had last season.

After finishing last season in the play-in tournament against the Miami Heat, expectations for year four of a Bulls team with the core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic are simple.

"We want to get into the playoffs," said Arturas Karnisovas, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations. "And the example last year that once you get into the playoffs, there's an opportunity for a lot of teams."

LaVine added, "For how explosive we are individually, it hasn't been shown as a unit. So we have to do a better job with that. It's been three years of it. It's time to put pen to paper and actually see some results."

LaVine said there's a "new vibe" heading into the season.

There is also a few new faces, including veteran guard Jevon Carter and forward Torrey Craig. Carter, a graduate of Proviso East High School in Maywood, will compete with fellow Chicagoan Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White for the starting point guard job when the team opens training camp in Nashville.

"Putting on this uniform has been very special," said Carter. "It's something I've always dreamed about as a little kid growing up, so to be able to come up here and sit here in front of you guys with this jersey on … it's definitely exciting."

Guard Lonzo Ball suited up in a red uniform at media day on Monday, but fans shouldn't get too excited. The Bulls already announced he is out for this season.

Ball said he feels good, is about halfway through the rehab process with no timeline. However, he definitely plans to play again and pointed out he's only 25 years old.

While the Bulls added a couple of role players, the Milwaukee Bucks added seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and the Boston Celtics added Jrue Holiday.

The cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference continues to rise.