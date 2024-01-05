Bulls' LaVine, Vucevic to play with minutes restriction in return from injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) – As trade rumors continue to swirl around him, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was finally set to return to the lineup on Friday night, along with center Nikola Vucevic.

CBS 2's Jori Parys had more on what their return means to a Bulls team that's played well, especially without LaVine.

Both players were expected to come off the bench on a minutes restriction against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. LaVine has missed 17 games with right foot inflammation, while Vucevic missed five games with a groin injury.

"I feel good," LaVine said. "It sucked getting back in condition, doing all the running and stuff. I know you guys saw me running all around the gym the last three, four weeks, but that's what it takes to come back. My foot feels strong. It feels better."

LaVine was averaging 21 points per game in the Bulls' 5-14 start to the season. They've gone 10-7 since and look forward to the All-Star guard's return.

"He fits fine. It's just, obviously, it's been a little while for him," said Vucevic. "[He] just has to find his rhythm and be himself within our game. When Zach plays decisive with whatever he decides to do, whether it's getting downhill, shooting, whatever it is, when he's decisive, it helps everybody so much."

"When he's decisive, it helps everybody so much, so just needing to be himself, be aggressive, and obviously will take him a few games to get into a rhythm. He's missed some time, but you just need to be Zach. It's on us to work it out," said.

LaVine said he wants to "just come back and keep doing the same thing they're doing. We caught a great rhythm in December doing the same thing we were working on in training camp. It was great to see it actually start coming in and clicking."

LaVine was also asked about the fact that the Bulls had a winning record while he was out.

"I've always got something to prove," he said. "That ain't ever changed. I wouldn't be where I'm at if I didn't try to prove people wrong."

LaVine said he will play 25 to 30 minutes in his first game back to start.