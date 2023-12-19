Bulls forward Torrey Craig out for at least two months after injury

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Bulls won't have forward Torrey Craig for their home game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Craig won't be back for some time afterward.

He is out at least two months after suffering an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia in the Bulls' loss Saturday night to the Miami Heat.

Craig will be immobilized for about four weeks and need an additional four to six weeks of rehab due to an acute sprain of his plantar fascia, the team said Tuesday. He was injured in a loss at Miami on Saturday night.

Craig has been an integral part of the Bulls bench – averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds game in this first season with the team.

He has averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds over seven seasons with Denver, Phoenix, Indiana, Milwaukee and Chicago.