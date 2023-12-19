Watch CBS News
Sports

Bulls forward Torrey Craig out for at least two months after injury

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Bulls won't have forward Torrey Craig for their home game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Craig won't be back for some time afterward.

He is out at least two months after suffering an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia in the Bulls' loss Saturday night to the Miami Heat.

Craig will be immobilized for about four weeks and need an additional four to six weeks of rehab due to an acute sprain of his plantar fascia, the team said Tuesday. He was injured in a loss at Miami on Saturday night.

Craig has been an integral part of the Bulls bench – averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds game in this first season with the team.

He has averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds over seven seasons with Denver, Phoenix, Indiana, Milwaukee and Chicago.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 7:41 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.