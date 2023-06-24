Bulls excited about second-round draft pick Julian Phillips

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls didn't make the big splash for which many fans had hoped on NBA Draft Day Thursday.

But as CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Friday, the Bulls weren't completely idle on Draft Day either.

The Bulls stared the night with nothing - as in no draft picks. They did not make any big trades to shake up the team's core, and basically confirmed Lonzo Ball won't play again this coming season.

But the Bulls did at least make a move to get a second-round pick.

The Bulls sent a couple future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards to take Tennessee Forward Julian Phillips in the second round at No. 35 overall.

Phillips played just one season for the Volunteers, and struggled as an outside shooter, but Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas called the 6-foot 8-inch forward one of the best athletes in the draft.

Bulls General Manager Marc Eversley said Phillips has some similarities to Derrick Jones Jr., who just declined a player option to return to the Bulls.

"Julian fits a lot of those same attributes, and you know, as we sat there and went through it, and figured out who was available and who wasn't, it played a little bit of a part," Eversley said. "You know, again, they're both very similar in terms of the way they play and the style of play, and you know, we're excited about bringing him into the fold."

"Our group liked him – he's an excellent balance, you know, all-American freshman, 19 years old, multi-positional defender. He can step in right now, you know, probably can defend on our level," added Karnišovas. "But he has a lot of things obviously to improve. But we're looking forward to – he's very young, and he's very talented."