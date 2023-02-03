Bulls' DeMar DeRozan named NBA All-Star Reserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – When the Chicago Bulls play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, they'll do so with a freshly-named NBA All-Star in the starting lineup.
DeMar DeRozan is headed to Utah as an Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve.
It's the second straight All-Star nod for him and the sixth of his career.
DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 26.3 points per contest.
