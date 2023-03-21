Bulls, Advocate Children's Hospital team up to give young fan VIP experience

CHICAGO (CBS) – What a trip for the Bulls to Philadelphia with a win as well as for 10-year-old Ben Kreuger.

The Bulls teamed up with Advocate Children's Hospital to send Ben, a longtime neuro patient there, on a VIP trip to Philly.

Ben, who has had seizures and a stroke when he was just 5 months old, flew on the team plane and spent time with his favorite players before and after the game.