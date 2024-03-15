Watch CBS News
Bulls host all-girls' basketball clinic at Chicago gym

By Natalie Goldstick, Ellie Coatar

Girl Power: Bulls host all-girls' youth hoops event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bulls hosted a youth hoops event for girls in Belmont Cragin Friday night.

Championship-era Bulls player Randy Brown joined coaches in running drills with the girls, who later had a four-on-four tournament in the event at The Miracle Center, 5454 W. Diversey Ave.

Brown said this was a special opportunity to encourage girls on the court.

"For so many years, the men have dominated sports, so it's refreshing to see the young ladies want to get out and compete and have fun," said Brown. "And what other way to have the Chicago Bulls support them?"

"I like to come to events like this so I can meet new people, but also learn to get better," said a participant Doxalis.

The Bulls said the event is just one way they can help increase girls' participation in sports.

The host of the clinic, The Miracle Center, is a female-founded and led organization on the Northwest Side.

