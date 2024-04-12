Watch CBS News
'Building Black Wealth Tour' heading to Chicago

By Elyssa Kaufman, Aida Mogos

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A community event aimed to help Black families acquire homes and build generational wealth is coming to Chicago this weekend. 

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers is holding a "Building Black Wealth tour" with stops in more than 100 cities including Chicago.

Chicago's event takes place on Saturday at Olive Harvey College from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will include informational sessions and one-on-one meetings with lawyers. You can register here. 

April 12, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

