Meet Grady, Buffalo Grove P.D.'s new therapy dog

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Buffolo Grove Police Department is welcoming its newest member, a therapy dog.

Four-year-old Grady is an American Labradoodle and is set to bring comfort and support to the community.

The department hopes Grady will bridge the gap between the police force and the people they serve.

Grady is personally owned by his handler, the Buffalo Grove Deputy Chief Brian Spolar, and was trained and certified as a therapy dog before joining the department.

Grady and Spolar are graduates of the SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Training Program and currently serve as a volunteer dog team for the nonprofit, officials say. They are also a registered therapy dog team through Pet Partners.