North suburban Chicago neighborhood to get Lake Michigan water, replacing aging well water system

Two neighborhoods in Buffalo Grove will soon have access to Lake Michigan water, eliminating the current well-water system.

The $2.7 million project will bring lake water to the Pekara and Horatio Gardens neighborhoods, south of Aptakisic Road, between IL Route 21/Milwaukee Avenue and Weiland Road.

The Lake County Board recently approved the contract for the project.

Residents will not pay for the project, but switching to the new water source will raise the rate by about $5 per 1,000 gallons used. The monthly rates per 1,000 gallons will be comparable to or, in some cases, cheaper than those of other municipalities.

Officials said the aging well system would have been more expensive to repair than connecting the neighborhoods to lake water.

Officials said replacing well water will also lower the concentration of minerals, reduce appliance wear, eliminate the need for water softeners, and reduce faucet buildup.

"We're incredibly fortunate to live near one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world," said Sandy Hart, Lake County Board Chair. "This project will provide neighborhood residents the peace of mind of having access to clean drinking water for many years to come."

Officials estimate the project will be completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

Lake County and Buffalo Grove finalized a 20-year agreement to provide Lake Michigan water from the Village sourced via the Northwest Water Commission.