Buffalo Grove High School closed Thursday due to issues with cooling system amid dangerous heat

By Jeramie Bizzle

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Buffalo Grove High School announced it was closed on Thursday after experiencing issues with the school's HVAC system.

According to the school's website, the extreme heat resulted in "unusually high temperatures in the building and unsafe, wet floor conditions."

Students were either bused back home or told of the closure during pick-up.

The school said it didn't expect matters to be resolved in time to make it comfortable to conduct classes.

Coaches and sponsors will contact students by noon regarding practices.   

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:32 AM

