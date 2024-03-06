Guitar legend Buddy Guy headlines 2024 Chicago Blues Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billed as part of the "Damn Right Farewell" tour, music fans get a chance to see music icon Buddy Guy as he headlines this year's Chicago Blues Festival at Millennium Park for possibly the last time.

Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the event begins Thursday, June 6, with performances at the recently restored Ramova Theatre with Shemekia Copeland and Lonnie Baker Brooks.

The festival, which runs through Sunday, June 9, features three stages throughout Millennium Park. More than 35 performances are scheduled, including Sunday night's concert featuring Buddy Guy closing out the festival. as part of his "Damn Right Farewell" tour.

DCASE notes that Guy is marking one of his final Chicago performances at the festival.

Some of the other musicians set to perform include the "Mississippi Blues Child," Mr. Sipp, and Southern Avenue.

There will also be "Centennial Tributes" to Chicago music legends Jimmy Rogers, Dinah Washington, and Otis Spann.

The Chicago Blues Festival runs from June 6 through 9. The Ramova Theatre show is free, but space is limited. An online RSVP opens on May 1, 2024. More information is on the Ramova Theatre website.

The Chicago Blues Festival website has a history of the event and the legendary performers who've graced the stage over the years.