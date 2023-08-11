Preparations underway for the Bud Billiken Parade set for Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The countdown is on for kids to head back to school, with just 10 days of summer left for Chicago Public Schools students.

And that means one South Side tradition is back, the Bud Billiken Parade.

It was a busy Friday in Bronzeville as crews set up for the big event in Washington Park.

Huge crowds are expected for the 94th annual parade that steps off on Saturday at 10 a.m. from 35th and King Drive.

There's also a festival happening to celebrate students returning to school.

