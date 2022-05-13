Buckingham Fountain turns on for the season on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a sure sign of summer in Chicago, the iconic Buckingham Fountain will be turned on for the season on Saturday.

It's part of an afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., filled with activities, like concerts, food trucks, and giveaways.

Performers include 80s cover band Sixteen candles, and Latin jazz band Angel Melendez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra.

Brighton Park resident Eugene Rodriguez, who won the annual ComEd "Switch On Summer" Sweepstakes, will have the honor of turning on the fountain.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about free community resources such as summer STEM education programs from ComEd.