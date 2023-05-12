Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park will come alive during 'Switch on Summer' event
CHICAGO (CBS) – Grant Park will be bustling and busy this weekend.
Buckingham Fountain will come alive with the annual "Switch on Summer" event.
It starts at noon and includes a full day of free fun for the entire family.
This'll be the ninth year ComEd is partnering with the Chicago Park District to put on the event.
A raffle winner was selected to be the lucky switch flipper.
